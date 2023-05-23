Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 54.81%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

