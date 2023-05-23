Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $164.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Walmart stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.80.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

