Robert W. Baird Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

