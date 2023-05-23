Charlie’s (CHUC) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -12.01% -84.88% 20.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 214 568 815 45 2.42

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 103.50%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -4.37 Charlie’s Competitors $282.71 million -$110.28 million -1.69

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

