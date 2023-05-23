Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Critical Survey

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Owl Rock Capital and Hertz Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 1 0 2 0 2.33 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $693.57 million 7.42 $556.72 million $1.59 8.30 Hertz Global $8.92 billion 0.58 $964.63 million $3.06 5.37

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Hertz Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than Owl Rock Capital. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Owl Rock Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Owl Rock Capital has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hertz Global has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 47.45% 10.49% 4.55% Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Hertz Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations with an investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

