Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.45.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.