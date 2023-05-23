Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) vs. Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Critical Analysis

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tempo Automation and Kimball Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kimball Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 936.27%. Kimball Electronics has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.95%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Kimball Electronics.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tempo Automation and Kimball Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.65 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Kimball Electronics $1.35 billion 0.44 $31.25 million $1.86 12.84

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Kimball Electronics 2.74% 9.89% 4.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

