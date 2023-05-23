Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) versus Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.05% 14.52% 0.96% Bank of South Carolina 30.19% 16.95% 1.05%

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 1.21 $16.12 million $2.80 6.20 Bank of South Carolina $21.26 million 3.67 $6.66 million $1.20 11.70

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Bank of South Carolina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on October 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

