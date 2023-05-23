Reviewing monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get monday.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -14.81% -12.80% -8.32% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $519.03 million 12.82 -$136.87 million ($1.86) -81.05 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares monday.com and FlexiInternational Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FlexiInternational Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than monday.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for monday.com and FlexiInternational Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 1 14 0 2.93 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

monday.com presently has a consensus price target of $174.06, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Volatility and Risk

monday.com has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

monday.com beats FlexiInternational Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About FlexiInternational Software

(Get Rating)

FlexiInternational Software, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.