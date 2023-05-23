Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Financial Survey

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dana and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 4 0 0 2.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dana currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 203.70%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Dana.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana -2.24% 3.92% 0.87% Innoviz Technologies -2,497.99% -63.69% -48.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dana and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dana and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $10.32 billion 0.19 -$242.00 million ($1.61) -8.58 Innoviz Technologies $6.03 million 64.20 -$126.87 million ($0.97) -2.93

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dana. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviz Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dana has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Dana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Dana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment consists of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under the Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under the Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

