Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Head to Head Survey

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lanvin Group and Canada Goose, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Canada Goose 0 5 1 0 2.17

Volatility & Risk

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Canada Goose has a consensus price target of $25.85, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Canada Goose’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and Canada Goose’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $422.31 million 1.60 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.67 Canada Goose $920.63 million 1.94 $75.47 million $0.48 35.54

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Canada Goose 5.58% 26.55% 7.02%

Summary

Canada Goose beats Lanvin Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment consists of sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.