Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

