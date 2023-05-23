Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) versus Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Head-To-Head Survey

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forward Air and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 2 1 2.80 Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forward Air presently has a consensus target price of $118.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Forward Air.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

99.3% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Forward Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forward Air and Freightos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.97 billion 1.29 $193.19 million $6.94 14.17 Freightos N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 9.66% 27.50% 15.64% Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07%

Summary

Forward Air beats Freightos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

