Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $123.67

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Stock Down 1.6 %

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

