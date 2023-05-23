Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Repay Trading Down 1.0 %

Repay stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Repay has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $614.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382,846 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,912,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 230,650 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 21.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,479,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 440,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

