Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target at $9.60

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hersha Hospitality Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.