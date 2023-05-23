Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $133.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.91.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,485 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.62 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.