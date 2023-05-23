Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $74.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.2 %

STNG stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

