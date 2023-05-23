Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 3,984.62

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,984.62 ($49.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.13) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 4,890 ($60.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.51) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,508 ($43.63) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($10,297.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 468 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,844. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,543.50 ($44.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,363 ($41.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,973 ($49.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,617.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,631.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,270.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

