Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $199,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,982,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,747,000 after buying an additional 4,418,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.
Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.
