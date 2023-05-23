Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SUGet Rating) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $199,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,982,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,747,000 after buying an additional 4,418,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

