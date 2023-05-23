Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,788

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($47.11).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.00) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.51) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at British American Tobacco

In other news, insider Jack Bowles purchased 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,885 ($35.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,457.21). In other news, insider Jack Bowles purchased 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,885 ($35.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,457.21). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($39.43) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($15,455.72). Insiders bought a total of 1,423 shares of company stock worth $4,217,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,699 ($33.57) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,853.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,094.68. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,643 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($45.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

