Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) PT at GBX 68

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 68 ($0.85).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($170,337.91). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 47.17 ($0.59) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

