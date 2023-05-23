Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) PT at GBX 68

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 68 ($0.85).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($170,337.91). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 47.17 ($0.59) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.09.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.