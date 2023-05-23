Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 196.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.90 ($2.45).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLG shares. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 159 ($1.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,082.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 133.29 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.70 ($3.28).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.