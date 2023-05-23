Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

