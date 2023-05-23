Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $45.00

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Xencor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $183,210.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xencor by 568.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

