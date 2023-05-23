Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target at $152.70

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

