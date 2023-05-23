Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.28.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

