Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $101.21

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

