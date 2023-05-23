Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $87.30 Average PT from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

