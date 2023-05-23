Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $346.00

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research increased their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $363.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

