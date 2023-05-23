Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $41.20

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Aramark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 578.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,504 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Up 0.1 %

Aramark Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.