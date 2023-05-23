Wag! Group (PET) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wag! Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wag! Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 201 900 1449 64 2.53

Wag! Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 234.16%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.13 Wag! Group Competitors $662.87 million $12.69 million 1,048.21

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wag! Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -19.59% -34.81% -2.06%

Summary

Wag! Group competitors beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

