Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -186.19% -15.91% -11.75% Upstart -42.60% -36.76% -13.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bitfarms and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upstart 9 3 1 0 1.38

Valuation and Earnings

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $17.73, suggesting a potential downside of 35.89%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Upstart.

This table compares Bitfarms and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.76 -$259.74 million ($1.19) -0.97 Upstart $842.44 million 2.71 -$108.67 million ($3.30) -8.38

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Upstart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

