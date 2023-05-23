Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) vs. 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Critical Comparison

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $46.76 million 0.85 $3.26 million $0.10 10.00 Lyft $4.10 billion 0.75 -$1.58 billion ($4.39) -1.85

36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr 7.89% 7.13% 4.69% Lyft -37.33% -151.57% -20.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares 36Kr and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 36Kr and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 1 28 6 0 2.14

Lyft has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 101.41%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than 36Kr.

Summary

36Kr beats Lyft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

