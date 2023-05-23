Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) vs. Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Financial Survey

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 17.08, indicating that its share price is 1,608% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chindata Group and Professional Diversity Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 68.40%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and Professional Diversity Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $659.93 million 2.93 $94.48 million $0.26 20.33 Professional Diversity Network $8.31 million 5.45 -$2.60 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 14.23% 6.20% 3.10% Professional Diversity Network -38.26% -130.70% -45.72%

Summary

Chindata Group beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups. The NAPW Network segment refers to women-only professional networking organization. The RemoteMore segment connects companies with developers with less effort and friction, and software developers to get jobs regardless of their location. The Corporate Overhead refers to operating expenses. The company was founded by Rudy Martinez on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

