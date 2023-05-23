NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $41.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

