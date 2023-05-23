Brokerages Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $34.80

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,573,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $85,094.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,908,070. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

