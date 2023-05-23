Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $68.43

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Insider Activity

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

