Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target at $92.33

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Handelsbanken began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

