Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $69.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Kingspan Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.
Kingspan Group Increases Dividend
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.
