Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $104.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Woodward by 859.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Woodward by 611.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $116.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

