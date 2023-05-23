Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 5,891.25

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,891.25 ($73.27).
IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.63) to GBX 6,200 ($77.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($72.76) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.41) to GBX 6,200 ($77.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($71.52) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
LON IHG opened at GBX 5,360 ($66.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,263.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,383.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,255.18. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($51.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,796 ($72.09).
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
