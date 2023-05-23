PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $34.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PagerDuty by 773.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

