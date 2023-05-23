Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $59.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.59.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

