Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $57.87

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

