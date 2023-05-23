Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $48.78

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.8 %

Alcoa stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.