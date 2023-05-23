Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $48.78

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

