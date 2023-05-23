Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $311.92

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.92.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $2,131,797. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $306.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

