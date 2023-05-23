Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $120.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.