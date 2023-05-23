NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $24.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. NOV’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

