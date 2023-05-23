The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $13.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

